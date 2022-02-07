POCATELLO — David Worley has determined to challenge incumbent Democrat Mark Nye for State Senate in District 29.
“Over the past two years we have seen unprecedented attacks on our freedom and way of life. Unfortunately, few in our state legislature have been willing to do anything about it. Worse still, in our community we are currently represented by a State Senator that has actively aided in the erosion of our freedom and our culture. Now is the time to stand against the tyranny emerging in our nation and use the sovereign powers of the State of Idaho to Restore the Republic.”
“As a member of the Idaho Senate, I will fight to restore the sovereignty of our state. We can and must resist Federal overreach, the same way states like Florida have done. All pandemic restrictions must end. I will fight for school choice in Idaho. We must break the government education monopoly and end the Leftist indoctrination.”
Mr. Worley is committed to defending the God-given rights of the people of Idaho. His goal is to put state laws and policies in place that will end all COVID-19 mandates and prevent future mandates. Every business is essential and medical freedom is non-negotiable.
The Worley Team will be hosting a campaign kickoff event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on Monday February 21st, 2022 at 7:00 pm.
About David Worley: David Worley was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho and is a proud Pocatello Indian alum. David earned a Bachelor’s degree in Government and International Politics from George Mason University, Virginia. He also has a Master of Arts in Statecraft and National Security Affairs from the Institute of World Politics, Washington D.C. David Worley is a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with nearly twenty years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including twelve years of active duty. He is a combat veteran and has deployed three times to the Middle East, including two tours to Iraq. In addition to his military service, David has always been involved in his church and community. David and his wife Barbara have five children and are eager to serve District 29 and the State of Idaho.