Several major events will return this summer, including the Bannock County Independence Celebration, Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Organizers are still working out the exact details, but they say all three events are expected to return in full force.
The Bannock County Independence Celebration in Pocatello will take place on July 3. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls will be held the same day.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot is also a go this year. Organizers say the event will be held Sept. 3-11. They expect to release details about this year’s entertainment lineup in late May or early June.
