East Idaho is forecast to experience dangerously cold wind chill and more snow through the middle of the week.
The National Weather Service has issued wind chill watches and warnings for much of East Idaho in anticipation of wind chill that will make conditions feel like they're as cold as 20 to 30 degrees below zero late Monday night through Tuesday morning and late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The weather service said conditions will be cold enough to "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes."
Snow is also in the forecast for East Idaho on Monday and Tuesday, with up to 2 or 3 inches expected in mountain areas such as Island Park, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Wayan, Henry, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Arbon, Rockland, Soda Springs, Grace and Bancroft.
East Idaho's lower elevations including Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Shelley, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Malad and Preston are forecast to receive less than an inch of snow on Monday and Tuesday.
The snow comes on the heels of a Sunday snowstorm that brought up to 3 inches to East Idaho.
Elsewhere in the state, wind chill warnings and/or advisories are in effect in much of the central Idaho mountains including the Mackay, Arco and Salmon areas and winter weather and wind chill advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and/or wind chill alerts are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.