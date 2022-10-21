POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a dangerous fugitive on Friday in the same north Pocatello apartment that was at the center of a SWAT standoff earlier this month.
Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a unit in the apartment complex on the 1800 block of West Quinn Road that has become well known to law enforcement, the Marshals reported.
When Marshals and Pocatello police officers arrived, Vallely at first barricaded himself in the apartment but soon surrendered without further incident, authorities said.
Vallely was unarmed when arrested and no one was injured during his capture, Marshals said. He was subsequently transported to the Bannock County Jail where he'll remain pending the adjudication of his case.
Other people were present in the apartment at the time of his arrest, authorities said. It's the same apartment where two male teenagers from Canyon County near Boise had barricaded themselves on Oct. 11 after Pocatello police arrived to arrest one of them on a warrant.
The unarmed teens surrendered after two hours and both were taken into police custody for transport to the Boise area to face criminal charges there. No one was injured during that standoff, which resulted in some residents of the apartment complex being evacuated and West Quinn Road being temporarily shut down.
The Pocatello police SWAT team and armored vehicle were deployed to the apartment complex during the incident but weren't needed on Friday when police and Marshals arrested Vallely, who was wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs.
The Marshals said Vallely, who has a violent criminal history, was on federal probation after being convicted of drug trafficking.
Authorities said they found out he was at the apartment as a result of good police work and leads provided by the public.
The Marshals said they wanted to thank Pocatello police and local citizens for the roles they played in putting Vallely back behind bars.
