Fugitive captured

Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely pictured after being taken into custody at a north Pocatello apartment on Friday.

 U.S. Marshals Photo

POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a dangerous fugitive on Friday in the same north Pocatello apartment that was at the center of a SWAT standoff earlier this month.

Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a unit in the apartment complex on the 1800 block of West Quinn Road that has become well known to law enforcement, the Marshals reported.

