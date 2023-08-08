The subject article by Dorothy Moon is nothing less than fascist propaganda. She starts off by whining about Tucker Carlson being fired at FOX. It’s about time FOX got its act together. A lot more of those at FOX should also have been fired for lying. The three quarters of billion dollars FOX had to pay for lying about Dominion voting machines must have got their attention. Moon then jumps on the latest republican terminology, “weaponization” of the DOJ by Biden. More “hogwash. The DOJ, and its Special Council are operating independently from the Office of The President, period; following the rule of law, something completely unheard of by the MAGA cult. Don’t forget, some of these indictments (existing and future) are NOT only being brought forward by the US DOJ, but states, some republican states! Her analogy of the Biden administration being similar to that of a “banana republic” is laughable! If it were similar to a banana republic Trump would have “disappeared” from public view long ago; there would be no more of his never-ending ranting and raving, lies, blaming, threats and name-calling! Regarding, the 2nd Amendment, it was outdated long ago. The first four words say it all, “A well-regulated militia”. Did the authors of The Constitution intend for it to mean that just about anybody who wanted could be one of the well-regulated militia, go out and buy an assault rifle and go on a murderess rampage? No way in _ _ _ _! Those of us who are true patriotic Americans and prefer a democracy over an authoritarian regime with Trump as dictator for life had better start getting serious about keeping our democracy, because, as history has shown, republicans will do anything and everything to get in power and stay in power!
