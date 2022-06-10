The headline popped up about a week ago: “ISU football coach arrested in connection with 2017 Arizona murder.” I immediately sent a text to a friend: “ISU can't catch a break with a parachute.” As far as I'm concerned, that's completely true. ISU has a knack for making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.
My favorite saying from a former ISU president: “I don't care about making headlines in the Idaho State Journal, I want to make them in the New York Times.” That, he sure did. Just not quite in the manner that he'd intended.
As I've heard from people around town about this latest incident, I'm struck by the degree to which many are writing this off as yet another in a long line of screw ups from a dysfunctional institution run by players who are not ready for prime time. And though I have some general sympathy for this point of view, based on decades of experience at ISU, I'm not ready to go straight to harsh in this particular instance. At least not yet.
I know; why don't you lay down and let me fan you gently so that you don't go into shock.
First, a disclaimer. I don't know much about ISU football in the here and now. I was once a member of the ISU Athletic Board for a few years, but it's been roughly a quarter century since I've attended an ISU football game. I don't know Coach Ragel, athletic director Thiros or the arrestee, Mr. Neal. My opinion about this is formed strictly from a distance.
Nonetheless and for what it's worth, I'm going to cut ISU some slack on this one. I think that they are getting a bad rap.
I don't need to know Coach Ragel to comprehend that no coach, especially one new to head coaching would deliberately make a move to place himself behind the 8-ball by bringing along an assistant coach sitting on a time bomb. It makes no sense to do such a thing when you are trying to build a new culture better than the old culture.
Everything that I've been able to find about Coach Ragel suggests to me that he's a pretty good man who's sincere in trying to turn ISU football around. Until circumstances provide me with a better reason to think otherwise, I'm sticking with that.
I think that a lot of what motivates people who are down on ISU is the bitter taste from years of both poor administration and lack of meaningful or productive engagement with our community. ISU was mismanaged for virtually my whole time there. It was far more unusual to meet someone at ISU who was at or near the top of their game than it was to meet someone who was in way over their head — and oblivious to it.
ISU is surely in the running for the worst college town experience on the planet. ISU has made little effort to work with the community — at least for the 30 years I've been here. And it shows up in mockery and disdain when things at ISU go sideways.
Back in the 1990s, I was the chair of the Community Development Commission for a few years. At one point, ISU came to a planning meeting with members of the CDC, city council and department heads, asking for an exception to an ordinance. The problem was that it was less of a request than it was a demand presented in a most arrogant and condescending manner.
When the ISU contingent left, I remember everyone else in the room turning to look at me. One person finally voiced the universal thought out loud: “You actually work with those people?”
Then there was the RISE. RISE was supposed to be an enormous jobs and regional influence generator for Southeast Idaho. The “Gallium Valley of Pocatello.”
Everything about RISE, even the acquisition of the building that housed it, was controversial. And in the end, when it sank into ignominy like a lead balloon on Jupiter, its progenitors and cheerleaders slunk off into obscurity. ISU still has some explaining to do about exactly where the tens of millions of dollars that went into the RISE debacle ended up, with nothing to show for any of it. No cloaking devices, no magic batteries, nothing. When student employees are being paid late, and in cash, you should know that you have a problem. And many of us are having a hard time believing that all of this was the result of malfeasance from a single low-level administrator.
Many of those who supported this debacle are still at ISU, still running things. I, and I daresay others, wonder why.
But that was then, this is now. The current ISU president, Kevin Satterlee, is, as far as I can tell, a considerable upgrade from both ISU presidents under which I served. He seems to be well-liked by most of the faculty and staff. There's no doubt that the guy bleeds orange and black. AD Thiros, similarly, seems competent. And Coach Ragel deserves a fair chance to get the football program going in the right direction.
So I'm going to cut ISU some slack on this one. It's up to you, but you might want to think about doing the same.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His writing on Substack, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com