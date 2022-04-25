It appears that certain politicians seem to be running on the idea that lies are permissible when trying to gain certain government positions. It seems that (Truth), for some reason unknown to normal voters, is trying to be purged from all conversations about anything and everything that used to be socially unacceptable to society as a whole. But lies are now being used to divert sensibility and relevance from political conversations as a distraction from the personal inadequacies of violent, right wing fascists trying to influence hate as a necessary value to have, to hold office.
Since the “Capital Insurrection” was designed to stop the Constitutional transition from the new elected President of the voters over old policy was brought to mainstream for all citizens to see, the big lie continues. It seems that if it can be repeated constantly somehow it will become a truth. But it remains a lie that is trying to be swept under the rug in order to have misinformation prevail. Why aren’t we already prosecuting the TOP politicians yet, that are still refusing to admit to conspiracy yet signed insurrection papers in admission of what they now believe? It’s become so blatantly obvious that small children can see through the intentions of the “bad men in charge”.
The Constitution and truth are the backbone of American freedoms in the U. S. A. and if you want to know what electing an Authoritarian (Dictator) style of government does, just look at what’s happening to the people of a democratic once peaceful country like Ukraine, as Putin tries to totally eradicate an entire society and way of life of those bewildered people. Hate is very openly exposed as violent and mindless to everyone in the entire world, watching innocent people die for NO REASON.
We, as Americans, must not vote into office the same style right wing violent fascists to ANY political position of power in Idaho or its citizens and our established laws will become targets for retribution and possible removal of all truths from our social and diverse cultural ways of living free in America. Votes in the future elections are some of the most fundamental decisions we can make for our social well-being and that of our children’s future. Defend American freedoms we already have, and identify lies for what they truly are. Hate trying to dissolve the TRUTH from all the things we believe in, is important to try and stop for America’s growth and prosperity. Peace in the hearts of Americans is relevant to include all people worldwide.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello