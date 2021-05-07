The Idaho Legislature has passed, and the governor signed, a bill (377), which is titled: “Dignity and nondiscrimination in public education.” The bill forbids any educational institution to “direct or otherwise compel students to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to” three statements that 1) assert the inferiority or superiority of any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin; 2) advocate discrimination against the same; and 3) attribute responsibility to any living person for discriminatory acts in the past.
The bill seeks to prevent students from being exposed to theories such as critical race theory, which the bill specifically condemns, but the activity that it prohibits — indoctrination — is not an activity that educators engage in. An educator’s goal is not to compel students to “personally affirm” a theory under classroom examination; it is to make sure that they understand the theory and are aware of the facts needed to assess its validity. Consequently, the consideration of critical race theory (CRT) in schools and colleges should be allowed to continue, because no law would be broken by doing so.
Furthermore, even if we set aside the question of whether CRT in taught in such a way as to constitute indoctrination and focus on the question of whether CRT itself asserts the inferiority of any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin, or urges discrimination against any such group, or insists that some present-day individuals are legally responsible for racist acts in the past, the answer is the same: No, teaching critical race theory would not violate the law.
I have read Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic’s “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction,” (3rd ed.), which many regard as an authoritative statement of CRT (in part because Delgado is one of its founding theorists), and also several credible summaries of the doctrine, and the allegations made against it by the Idaho Legislature, and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, seem to me to be completely false.
The fact is that CRT is a theory that has been around, and grown substantially in influence in academia, for more than 30 years. It was formulated in the late 1970s and ’80s and grew out of something called critical legal theory, which emphasized the degree to which laws and courts were affected by political and social reality. CRT has become a standard subject in law school curricula and has proved useful in many other areas of study, including education.
CRT was created by minority scholars (originally Afro-Americans), and it examines racism in this country from their perspective. It is as much a movement as a theory, for it has always been intended to guide action, not just thought. It initially dealt primarily with racial prejudice against Black people, but soon other minorities, such as Native Americans, Asians, Latinx, LGBTQ people and women, adopted some of its insights.
CRT insists that racism in this country is not sporadic or occasional, not a phenomenon only of the past: It is the way things are today. The theory regards racism as normal, not aberrational, and, to use the common idiom of today, “systemic.” It argues that racism has proved to be materially useful to the white folks at the top of the power structure in this country, and that even poor whites find it attractive, since it gives them a comforting assurance that they aren’t at the bottom of the social hierarchy.
And yet, however normal and systemic racism may be in this country, CRT holds that races themselves are not real. The theory states that race is entirely a social construct. It would not exist if societies didn’t wish it to. The biological and genetic differences between the so-called “races” are insignificant: They involve DNA coding for a few trivial human features that have nothing whatever to do with intelligence, character, personality, temperament, etc. Societies choose to distinguish people by race.
Some have claimed that CRT brands white people as “inherently racist,” which amounts to the accusation that CRT is itself racist. But what the theory’s denial of the reality of race entails is that white people aren’t “inherently” anything but human.
Since race is a construct, the characteristics that the dominant group attributes to a race can change. There was a time when whites saw Blacks as gay, carefree, simple-minded darkies content to serve their masters; now, with Black Lives Matter and protests, whites tend to see Blacks as violent, brutish malcontents threatening to disrupt the social order. Similar changes in white viewpoint have affected other American minorities — Japanese, Chinese, Muslims, Latinx — and women, too. In other words, the dominant social group racializes minority groups in different ways, over time, in response to its shifting needs.
CRT stresses that, no matter what stereotypes the dominant group fosters, no member of any race has a single, easily stated, unitary identity. An Afro-American may be male or female, gay or straight, Democrat or Republican. Everyone has potentially conflicting, overlapping identities, loyalties and allegiances.
There is one thing that CRT believes that all members of a minority race do have: “a unique voice of color.” All Afro-Americans have an experience of oppression that white people are unlikely to have had, or understand. The so-called “storytelling” element of CRT urges all people of color who write to convey their own life experiences to the public in order to address that ignorance.
CRT challenges the idea that this country is a meritocracy and that Black people have made significant progress. It disparages the liberal view that periodic anti-discrimination laws have been effective, arguing that narrow judicial interpretation of those laws by lower courts has rendered them, over time, largely ineffectual. While acknowledging that some Black people are undeniably rich and some have become solidly middle class, it points to the fact that, by every social indicator (income, wealth, health, housing, education, incarceration rate, employment), racism continues to blight the lives of people of color, even those with high-echelon jobs.
As far as I can tell, CRT does not make the absurd claim implied by bill 377 that a living person can be held legally responsible for racist acts of others in the past. The theory may think differently about moral responsibility, however. After all, haven’t we whites and our ancestors benefited from racism, up to the present day? The case for reparations, which is perhaps what bill 377 is thinking of, is not unpersuasive.
The Idaho Legislature has decided to punish Boise State University for violating the law that bill 377 became. It has voted to withhold from BSU $1.5 million in funding. That law didn’t exist, of course, when the supposed violation took place. And the Legislature’s decision was based upon hearsay evidence: No formal hearings were held, no knowledgeable testimony was heard, no effort was made to actually ascertain what CRT is or how it was taught at BSU. The decision represents nothing more than the Legislature’s anger that an Idaho university has addressed a national problem, racism, which it prefers to believe doesn’t exist.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.