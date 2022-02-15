The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated crisis standards of care in the three southern Idaho public health districts in which they had been activated in January — Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health. Shortages in staffing and blood products have stabilized, according to a news release from the department of health and welfare.
Central District Health covers Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties; Southwest District Health covers Canyon, Adams, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties; and South Central District Health encompasses Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
“Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said in the release. “Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction.”
Some of the state’s health care systems are still using contingency operations, Jeppesen said at a virtual press briefing Tuesday afternoon. Contingency operations is “one step below crisis standards (of care),” Jeppesen said.
“This means it will be some time before health care systems return to full normal operations,” he said.
The conditions each health care system faces vary, and each one will return to normal operations according to their own policies, the release said. In addition, the state will continue to provide statewide coordination and resources, including health care personnel via FEMA and existing federal contracts until the situation further stabilizes.
The state implemented crisis standards of care on Jan. 24. Crisis standards of care are guidelines that help health care providers prioritize care when faced with limited resources. Under such standards, the goal is to help as many people and save as many lives as possible, and medical care may look different, state officials have said. For example, a patient may receive treatment in a repurposed conference room, and if their hospital is short on needed equipment or resources, they may be transferred to another hospital, including out of state.
In September 2021, during the delta surge, crisis standards of care were activated first in the northern portion of the state followed by the rest of the state later that month. The state was under crisis standards of care for about two months. The standards were lifted in late November for all of the state except the northern portion, where the standards were lifted in late December.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 testing is 25%, which is higher than at any point in the delta surge and five times higher than the target 5%, Jeppesen said at the Tuesday news briefing.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” he said.
The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus has started to come down, according to data from the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. However, it is possible that the number of patients in intensive care units may stagnate or increase before falling, said Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist. This is because patients who are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 but do not need treatment in the ICU tend to have shorter hospital stays than those admitted to the ICU, she said, so the number of hospitalizations and ICU patients may not rise and fall together.
As the state begins to exit the omicron surge, state health officials are hoping to shift from an emphasis on individual COVID-19 cases to community spread.
“We certainly do not track every case of influenza that pops up in Idaho every year; we use various sources of data,” Turner said. “And we combine those data together to present a picture of what influenza activity looks like in our state and in our communities,” she said.
One way of doing this is by implementing a statewide wastewater testing program to track the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories. Some cities, such as Boise, are already tracking the virus’s spread this way, he said.
Using PCR, water testers can see how many copies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are in the wastewater stream, Ball said. They have observed that as the number of virus copies increases, so does the local case count, he said. Generally, an increase in the number of copies of the virus in the wastewater precedes a rise in case count by four to six days, Ball said.
“So it may provide us with a little bit of a sneak peak of things that will be coming down the pike,” Ball said.
But with the rise in the use of rapid antigen tests, which can be purchased for home use, the state has seen a decrease in the number of cases being reported back to the state, Ball said. Wastewater monitoring can help understand trends in the state and shape local public health outreach to curb spread, he said.
The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, which operates within the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, has used some of its COVID response funding to give grants to the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State College, and Idaho State University to establish “regional laboratories” to test wastewater in Idaho, Ball said. So far, 30 communities representing every health district in the state have expressed interest in participating in the program, Ball said.
Officials at the meeting also addressed discussions among school districts in the state to move away from mask mandates. The Boise School District’s board voted Monday to become masks optional beginning March 28, following the district’s spring break.
Hahn expressed concern that there is “a lot of disease out there,” adding, “we don’t want to see cases spike again,” but she said she approved the board’s decision.
“Time will tell what the right decision was,” Hahn said. “Of course, even without mask mandates, individual teachers, school employees, and children may continue to wear masks, and we have a lot of better masks available now than we used to that can offer personal protection.”
The state began a program to distribute KN95 masks free to the public, Jeppesen said. Members of the public can call 211 or their local health district to learn where masks are being distributed in their community, he said.