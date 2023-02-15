Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Kyle Riley File Photo

The Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:06 PM February 14, 2023, on I-15 southbound at milepost 76.5, in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2018 Freightliner truck and trailer, a 57-year-old male from Challis, was travelling southbound on I-15 when he slowed for traffic in the weather conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.