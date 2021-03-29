A crash on Highway 95 in Nye County, Nevada, on Saturday shattered an East Idaho family forever.
Victor residents Lauren Starcevich, Michael Durmeier, Durmeier's daughter Georgia and son Jackson, and Starcevich's daughter Emerson, were heading south toward Las Vegas when a man driving north in a Ford F-150 truck partially entered their lane and struck their vehicle, according to a preliminary report by Nevada Highway Patrol. Also according to the report, impairment on the part of the truck driver is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
Starcevich, Durmeier, and Georgia succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene. Jackson and Emerson were transported to a hospital in Las Vegas.
After learning about the accident, Josh Myers, Emerson's father, left East Idaho late on Saturday night to get to Las Vegas to see his daughter. Emerson, a six-year-old student at Driggs Elementary, was released from the hospital on Monday with a fractured wrist.
Chelsea Roberts, Jackson and Georgia's mother, also rushed to the Nevada hospital; her son, a student at Rendezvous Upper Elementary, was reported to be in the trauma center on Monday.
A GoFundMe has been started to help the family. This article will be updated with more information on how to help the families affected by this tragedy.