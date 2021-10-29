Thankfully, COVID-19 cases are generally going down and the Southeast is getting a deserved break. Alabama, for example, has gone from 6,689 cases on August 24 to 214 on October 26.
There has been an up-tick in cases in the Northeast and some have speculated that the pandemic must be seasonal. People there are congregating more indoors, so it appears obvious to these observers that masking and vaccines do not make a difference.
If we look at any map that indicates cases by county, we will see that this theory is false. The hotspots in the Northeast are located in rural counties in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania that have low vaccination rates.
Let’s take a look at some rural counties in New York where Trump won by an average 65 percent. These five counties had a 46 percent vaccination rate and on October 26 reported an average 51cases/100,000. In stark contrast, 74 percent were vaccinated in New York County with 9 cases/100,000.
If we look at hotspots across the country, low vaccination rates correlate with high infection rates regardless of geography. Trump counties in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Utah, Oregon, and Alaska all follow this pattern.
The seasonal/geographic theory is also invalid in Western Europe—from the tip of Italy to the Nordic countries. On October 26, 1,621 COVID19 deaths were recorded in the U.S., but, adjusted for population, only 265 deaths in Italy and 213 in the five Nordic nations.