A Pocatello Fire Department truck near the scene of the propane explosion that ripped apart a south Pocatello home on Thursday afternoon.

POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said.

Emergency responders said it was a "miracle" that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped unscathed.

