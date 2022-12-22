POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said.
Emergency responders said it was a "miracle" that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped unscathed.
The explosion at the couple's home on Garton Lane off of South Fifth Avenue occurred around 2:10 p.m.
The husband was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department said the explosion was caused by a buildup of propane in the home's furnace. The furnace had stopped working and the husband was trying to restart it when the explosion occurred, the Fire Department reported.
The man's wife, their two dogs and parrot were not injured by the explosion, which caused extensive damage to the residence, authorities said. The husband and wife's names have not been released.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department said the home is not inhabitable and the woman is staying with a relative for now while her husband remains at PMC receiving treatment.
Authorities said the explosion was essentially a ball of fire that blew apart most of the home but did not result in much of a fire afterward.
The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments and Bannock County sheriff's deputies responded to the explosion and remained on the scene until around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Garton Lane was temporarily shut down because of the incident.
