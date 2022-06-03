Country music duo Lakeview coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 11

POCATELLO — The Country Concert Series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has recently announced another act at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.
Nashville duo Lakeview is set to perform at the amphitheatre on June 11.
Brought up on mixtapes of country legends such as Randy Travis and Conway Twitty, with a ’90s dash of Toby Keith, Big and Rich, and Brooks & Dunn, Lakeview has the DNA of country music coursing through their veins and is unapologetic in their cutting-edge sound.
Infusing country, rock and pop into a singular style rooted in old-school storytelling elevated by carpe diem attitude and edgy production, Lakeview is quickly grabbing the attention of critics, being featured on The Boot’s “New Songs You Need To Hear” list and Country Now dubbing them “the next big act in Country music.”
Tickets for this show are just $10 and will include an exclusive drone show.
