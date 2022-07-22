Roger Bray oath (NEW)

Pocatello City Councilman Roger Bray, right, takes the oath of office at City Hall in January 2020 after being re-elected. Bray is currently being criticized by many for comments he made about Pocatello police staffing and the diversity of the community. 

 City of Pocatello Photo

POCATELLO — A heated discussion occurred following Thursday evening's City Council meeting regarding a previous comment made by a longtime City Council member that has been viewed by many as inappropriate.

During a July 7 budget hearing at City Hall when discussing the Police Department's officer per city resident ratio being below the national average, Councilman Roger Bray reportedly said, "We have had a very efficient department, we've been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some."