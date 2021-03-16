BOISE — Two Ada County men face first-degree murder charges connected to a fatal shooting near Boise State University’s campus Monday night.
The victim, 24-year-old Guy A. Lopez II of Boise, was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center at 11:59 p.m. Monday after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Ada County coroner Dotti Owens said in a press release.
Suspects Devoune Mosley, 23, of Eagle, and Matthew Crawford, 22, of Boise were booked at the Ada County Jail and are not bailable, according to jail records.
Boise police officers responded to the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive for reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a press release from the police department. At the scene, officers located Lopez on the ground. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, the department said.
Boise State confirmed that no students or employees were involved in the shooting.
“The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” a statement from the university read.
According to police, evidence indicates that Crawford and Mosley met with Lopez on the street or sidewalk with the intention of robbing him and, during the attempted robbery, fired several rounds, striking Lopez multiple times.
Following their arrests, Mosley told investigators he was in possession of a shotgun, which police said was illegal due to a prior felony conviction. In Idaho, convicted felons are prohibited from owning or obtaining firearms. Mosley faces an additional charge for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said a white passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting. Patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching that description in the area of 27th and Main streets, and the suspect fled on foot after police attempted to make a traffic stop.
Evidence indicated the vehicle was involved in the shooting, according to Boise Police. The department said officers set up a perimeter and shortly after, spotted the suspect who fled the traffic stop near 30th and Main streets, then took him into custody.
The second suspect was taken into custody near the 3000 block of West Main Street following a short pursuit on foot. The department indicated the investigation remains ongoing, though there is no threat posed to the public.
The shooting caused Boise State University to issue a message through BroncoAlert, the university’s phone-based emergency notification system. The first message said a shooting had been reported near Jade Hall, that one victim was shot, and warned students and faculty to shelter in place, as well as to avoid the area.
In an update Tuesday morning, Boise State said it issued the messages after a caller contacted the Boise Police Department and reported hearing gunshots near the west side of campus, though not in or near Jade Hall as initially reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.