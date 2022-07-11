A 22-year-old local woman died Sunday evening following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall.
The woman was identified Monday by Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts as Theresa L. Lords, 22, of Pocatello.
The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m, Monday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police.
Lords was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 when it appears the vehicle left the roadway, rolled off the west shoulder, and came to rest in a field, state police said. Lords was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to state police.
An online fundraiser was started for Lords, accessible by visiting gofund.me/e75d98d2.
"We lost a beautiful soul today and it was sudden and tragic," the fundraiser stated. "Theresa was only 22 years young and was just starting the rest of their life. They loved connecting with people and bringing everyone together through fun game nights, cookouts, and bonfires. They were always a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on if you needed it."
The online fundraiser also said, "Theresa’s family are wonderful people and any help towards their burial and memorial would be greatly appreciated. We all love you and miss you Theresa and you will always be in our hearts."
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies , Blackfoot Fire Department emergency medical personnel, as well as the Pocatello and Chubbuck police departments.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
“This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community keep the family of this young woman in your thoughts and prayers,” Roberts said in his release.