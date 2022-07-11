A 22-year-old local resident died Sunday evening following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall.
The resident was identified Monday by Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts as Theresa L. Lords, 22, of Pocatello.
The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m, Monday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, according to Idaho State Police.
Lords, who friends said identified as non-binary, was driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 when it appears the vehicle left the roadway, rolled off the west shoulder, and came to rest in a field, state police said. Lords was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash, according to state police.
Lords’ good friends, Zachary and Jason Haddon-Dennis, are Idaho Falls residents and said Lords was leaving their home and heading back to Pocatello after an evening of playing video games and watching YouTube videos when the crash occurred.
“My husband Jason and Theresa have been best friends since childhood,” Zachary said. “They were pretty much brother and sister and they liked to call us her second family.”
Zachary said he is working to organize a few people to visit the crash site and install a small monument in Lords’ honor and remembrance.
“Giving gifts was one of their love languages and so we are planning on putting some of those gifts at the site where they crashed in their memory,” Zachary said.
Jason explained that a fundraiser is being planned in Pocatello and that more details will be available early next week.
An online fundraiser was started for Lords, accessible by visiting gofund.me/e75d98d2. AS of Monday afternoon, 13 people had raised a little over $500 for Lords' funeral expenses.
"We lost a beautiful soul today and it was sudden and tragic," the fundraiser stated. "Theresa was only 22 years young and was just starting the rest of their life. They loved connecting with people and bringing everyone together through fun game nights, cookouts, and bonfires. They were always a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on if you needed it."
The online fundraiser also said, "Theresa’s family are wonderful people and any help towards their burial and memorial would be greatly appreciated. We all love you and miss you Theresa and you will always be in our hearts."
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies, Blackfoot Fire Department emergency medical personnel, as well as the Pocatello and Chubbuck police departments.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
“This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community keep the family of this young (person) in your thoughts and prayers,” Roberts said in his release.