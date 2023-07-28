Kathryn Hickok

Kathryn Hickok

 Submitted Photo

As temperatures rise this summer, turning on the oven or cooking on the stove may be unappealing. Some older homes in Pocatello may not have air conditioning due to the cost of installation or the cost to run them. Appetites might be reduced due to the heat and finding healthy (and creative ways) to prepare balanced meals can be tough. 

Take advantage of the unexpected afternoon thunderstorms. When it cools off, maximize the time and use the oven! Bake a frittata, enchilada or lasagna that can be warmed quickly and eaten as leftovers. You can also cook a large batch of rice or lentils to quickly add a side to a meal.   

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.