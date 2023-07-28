As temperatures rise this summer, turning on the oven or cooking on the stove may be unappealing. Some older homes in Pocatello may not have air conditioning due to the cost of installation or the cost to run them. Appetites might be reduced due to the heat and finding healthy (and creative ways) to prepare balanced meals can be tough.
Take advantage of the unexpected afternoon thunderstorms. When it cools off, maximize the time and use the oven! Bake a frittata, enchilada or lasagna that can be warmed quickly and eaten as leftovers. You can also cook a large batch of rice or lentils to quickly add a side to a meal.
If you do not want to turn on the oven or stove at all, there are several options you can choose from. A hearty salad can be balanced when protein and healthy fats are included. A rotisserie chicken or low-sodium canned beans offer excellent (and easy) protein. Canned beans are great because they add fiber and can be eaten from the can. (I like to rinse them off before eating). Add sharp shredded cheese, crumbled feta or briny pitted olives for a salty addition. Adding a flavorful roasted nut or seed adds a nice crunch. Have prepped vegetables on hand like sliced cucumber, bell peppers, shredded carrots or beets. Sometimes it can be helpful to have a themed salad like a taco-inspired salad that can be dressed with salsa or a Mediterranean-inspired salad with a garlicky yogurt dressing. Salads need not only be a simple side dish but can be incredibly flavorful and satisfying enough to be a balanced meal.
Sandwiches can also be a quick meal when the weather is hot. As suggested for the salad, try expanding from the typical bread, mayonnaise, mustard and cheese, and experiment with different spreads and ingredients. Hummus adds additional fiber and could replace mustard, while a garlicky yogurt spread can be an excellent substitute for mayonnaise. Toss the lettuce in a flavorful dressing before putting it on the sandwich. Like salads, having prepared vegetables on hand allows for quick sandwich assembly — shredded carrots or beets, sliced cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and sprouts. Try different bread options — from tortillas to naan bread. Loading up a sandwich (or salad) with lots of vegetables and toppings can satisfy you more than having a simple sandwich or salad. You might end up snacking less.
Cold soups are an option, but they are not for everyone. Gazpacho is a yummy cold soup — cucumber, tomato, onion, garlic, basil and lemon. A chilled curry carrot soup is nice, too. A chilled soup can be so refreshing on a hot day with a hunk of crusty baguette and a fresh salad.
If you have a barbecue or grill, grill up extra for flavorful leftovers. Use the grill to cook vegetables: wrap them in foil, then pop them on to steam. Many local parks have grills by picnic tables and are safe to use once they get nice and hot. Bring a grill brush to clean the grates and remove ashes or debris from the bottom of the grills. Heat the grate well and oil the grates so it can make more of a non-stick surface.
Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. Sometimes a light meal is all you need to feel satisfied, while other days you might need something more substantial. Summertime is the time to enjoy foods you may not get to eat during other times of the year. Enjoy the flavors of summer!
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
