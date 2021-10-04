Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Now is the time to continue supporting Brian Blad as the mayor for the city of Pocatello. He is a proven leader, working hard over the last decade to build successful and collaborative relationships with other local and statewide governmental entities. He is well respected within the state of Idaho as mayor of Pocatello.
Since Brian Blad was elected, Brian has been highly visible in this community, bringing to it an ever-present cheerful outlook and can-do behavior. Mayor Blad has commendable strengths, which include his ability to listen to diverse viewpoints and understand, negotiate, problem solve, and build consensus. He is respectful and open to continual learning. For the past decade, he has been highly visible in this community. He makes and supports decisions that are best for Pocatello. He easily engages with the citizens of Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Bannock County. He is a staunch supporter of Idaho State University and School District 25 and other public and private entities in the community. He is enthusiastic about Pocatello succeeding as a strong economically balanced community with a vision for higher paying jobs in the community.
When Brian Blad first ran for mayor, he did so with the intent of getting the city more actively and successfully involved in recruiting and retaining businesses in Pocatello with higher paying jobs. I have observed him working endlessly to accomplish this intent. Economic development has been and continues to be a major priority of Mayor Blad. He has actively engaged with various others to see the following expansions: Great Western Malting, Western States Equipment, Amy’s Kitchen, and the FBI expansion. While on the Mayor’s watch the following projects were completed: South Valley Connector, Mountain View Event Center, VA Outpatient Clinic, and the Northgate Interchange. In addition, Mayor Blad has been, and is instrumental, in the current development of the Northgate IT Park and Planned Community. From these projects, millions of dollars have remained in the Pocatello community. Mayor Blad has demonstrated that he is committed to Pocatello’s economic development.
Mayor Blad is honest, trustworthy, visible, hardworking, unjudgmental, and loves Pocatello and its people. As mayor, he will continue to support and lead this community, making decisions based on what is best for the whole of the community.