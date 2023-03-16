What Mr. Ewing essentially did, in his column entitled “Beware of Reading Time with the Queens,” was present a conspiracy theory. He did not use that phrase, but his intent was clear. A conspiracy theory involves identifying someone’s plan to do something, but that something must be illegal or harmful for the plan to be a “conspiracy.” Mr. Ewing, again, does not explicitly label the goal of drag queen story time as harmful, but he clearly thinks that it is.

I don’t dispute that LGBTQ folks have plans. How else are those whose sexuality differs from the statistical norm supposed to overcome the hatred, ridicule, ostracization, and discrimination that’s been their lot for centuries? Gay pride parades were part of a plan; a plan to combat the supposition that gay people are ashamed of their own sexuality. Drag Queens face a similar problem. What’s wrong with drag queens using story-time as a means to not only entertain children, but show that they are real, caring people whose sexual inclinations just happen to make dressing as women enjoyable for them?

