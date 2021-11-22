With the recent passage of the infrastructure bill we’re being treated to a discouraging display of Republican politicians demonstrating the old art of speaking out of both sides of their mouth. The current display is dependent upon the politician’s location, and goes something like this:
The politician in Washington, under the watchful eye of the lackeys of the Great Orange Cockwomble:
“I cannot vote for this bill, sponsored by the radicals on the left and full of wasteful spending which will do nothing to improve the lives of my constituents. I vote NO.”
The politician in his/her district: “I’m proud to have helped bring this important bi-partisan legislation to reality, which will do so much to bring broadband to our rural areas and improve our roads and bridges.”
(Remember to vote for me)
The newer members of congress seem to be somewhat less adept at this subterfuge but, like with any other sport, they will become better with a couple sessions of congressional seasoning.
It is a sorry commentary on the state of our politics that there has become an easy indication whether a politician is being disingenuous: Are Their Lips Moving?
