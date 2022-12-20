Congress Budget TikTok

The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. 

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.

The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd. The requirements would apply to the executive branch — with exemptions for national security, law enforcement and research purposes — and don't appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts.

