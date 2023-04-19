AP Poll Social Security Medicare

FILE — People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022.

The U.S. House on Tuesday failed to override a President Joe Biden veto, which means the administration’s regulation stays in place expanding which waters and wetlands can be regulated under the federal Clean Water Act.

The House did not clear the two-thirds mark needed to overturn Biden’s veto of a resolution that would have blocked the administration’s recent Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS, regulation.

