From reading the ISJ this legislative season I can only determine that conservative legislators have been confused all session. The latest proof was in an AP authored article in Friday's (3/5/2021) ISJ, where Idaho lawmakers voted to reject a $6 million dollar federal grant to improve early childhood education. The article states: "The grant was awarded to the state by former President Donald Trump's administration ..." However, the article also goes on to state: "But during Tuesday's debate on the House floor, opponents claimed it would be used to promote social justice (since when did social justice become a bad thing?) or a liberal agenda in the very conservative state." These conservative legislators continue to show how totally confused they really are, because since when have conservative folks described Donald Trump as a supporter of social justice or a liberal agenda?
Patrick Anderson,
Pocatello