backyard bear

A black bear passes through a homeowner’s backyard.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog.

Once encountered, the woman began to walk backwards while talking to the bear. Her dog, who was off trail came back and the bear engaged with the dog. The bear and dog scuffled. The dog suffered multiple bite puncture wounds and was treated by a local veterinarian. It is currently recovering from its wounds at home. The bear left the area and it is unknown if it suffered any injuries.