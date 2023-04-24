I started on active Navy service and was married in 1965. The Sound of Music movie was on with Julie Andrews singing a Richard Rogers song, “I have confidence in confidence alone…” I needed confidence back then, over the years and now in 2023. Are you confident or pessimistic about today and the future?

A current political drama around the US national debt ceiling is emerging as a challenge of confidence in America’s future. At stake are competing belief systems. One system is about abundance, evolving in part from scripture, Genesis 22, that says God will provide. Another belief is about scarcity, a belief that there will not be enough so we must hoard for ourselves in bigger barns, also told in scripture in Luke 12:16.

