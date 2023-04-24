I started on active Navy service and was married in 1965. The Sound of Music movie was on with Julie Andrews singing a Richard Rogers song, “I have confidence in confidence alone…” I needed confidence back then, over the years and now in 2023. Are you confident or pessimistic about today and the future?
A current political drama around the US national debt ceiling is emerging as a challenge of confidence in America’s future. At stake are competing belief systems. One system is about abundance, evolving in part from scripture, Genesis 22, that says God will provide. Another belief is about scarcity, a belief that there will not be enough so we must hoard for ourselves in bigger barns, also told in scripture in Luke 12:16.
My bias is toward the prospect of abundance. My read on American history is that innovation and entrepreneurship recognize and solve the large problems and issues so things get continually better. Our country was founded, explored and expanded by people with confidence and optimism. My parents demonstrated confidence by taking on debt for a house and a car. I have done the same. Our nation took on debt fast and large to fight and win WWII then principled people paid down the debt through higher marginal tax rates than we have today.
My bias is against the prospect of scarcity and hoarding of resources. Accumulated USA wealth is over $100 trillion now. I think trickle-down economics is much like writing to Santa Claus, wishing that the rich Claus (or rich Americans) will give us something. Americans who are confident and responsible gain knowledge, skill, and abilities applied to making their lives and others’ better through innovation, entrepreneurship and hard work, sometimes with a hand up but not a handout.
I’ve asked our Congressional delegation to simply raise the debt ceiling as it has been done over 100 times before. This will allow past incurred debt to be paid. Future spending and possible debt are part of the budget process. President Biden has proposed a FY2024 budget, but a Republican budget has yet to be revealed.
My belief in a gospel of abundance connects with the current administration’s initiative to build the economy out from the middle and up from the bottom. This principle operates in Pocatello with new projects, expanding businesses and fresh startups led by people with confidence and hard work. We see people and organizations with confidence, believing in abundance, investing in these ventures.
