Chesterfield spillway damage

Damage to the spillway of the Portneuf Dam at the Chesterfield Reservoir pictured on May 31.

 Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

Though conditions have improved at Chesterfield Reservoir’s damaged spillway, flood warnings remain in place in Southeast Idaho and officials are reminding residents to remain cautious near local waterways especially the Portneuf and Bear rivers.

Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey said the damaged spillway of the Portneuf Dam at the Chesterfield Reservoir has been reinforced since floodwaters there began to wash the earth away below the spillway last week.

the best

Do we know what’s going to happen if the Chesterfield Reservoir dam fails like the Teton Dam broke 44 years ago or the Ukrainian dam recently got busted? Do we have an emergency plan in place? I would like to know which way are we suppose to flee?

