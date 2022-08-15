I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations.

The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different.