We each have been given a toolkit, a code found in the cells of our bodies, filled with survival tools for an outing called “life.” Most of us embark on this adventure not as lone individuals, but in groups. Our toolkits are not all the same, and differing tools aid our collective survival.
Among our tools are the fundamentals that influence hand-eye coordination, abstract thought, verbal skill, upper body strength, visual acuity and over 20,000 other “traits.” The toolkit may also carry a few undesirables, like higher risk for glaucoma, early arthritis or cancer.
Which tools make it into the toolkit is decided at a miraculous event called “conception.”
Within human ovaries and testes, millions of different “half-sets” of tools are assembled through a process called “meiosis.” These “half-sets” are drawn from the toolkits of grandparents and great-grandparents, and may include tools not seen for generations.
Then, in the presence of very specific proteins, with exactly the right temperature, humidity, alkalinity and perfectly timed to meet each other at exactly the right location, a female “half-set” encounters “half-sets” from a male. Only if hundreds of environmental and chemical factors align, half-sets from each join to form one whole toolkit. That is “conception.”
“It’s really the defining moment in an organism,” said William Snell, the University of Texas biologist whose research team helped solve the mystery of why one species can almost never “conceive” with differing species. They found that a single missing protein prevents the joining.
At the moment of conception, a unique toolkit emerges. Immediately, thousands of questions are answered. When clasping hands, will left thumbs be on top or the right thumbs? Will earlobes dangle or be attached? Will the mouth be bracketed by dimples? How about a cleft chin?
If tools from mom and dad on chromosome 15 are both “blue,” 62 percent of the time the new toolkit will feature blue eyes. More often eye color results from combining eight pigment-producing tools.
Where mom provided one tool, but dad donated a different tool, a battle for dominance occurs. Some of those battles are short, answered within milliseconds of conception under rules discovered by the monk Gregor Mendel. July 20 this year will mark the 200th anniversary of Mendel’s birth.
Recent science reveals a few tool choices will be made over time (minutes, days), waiting for the fallout of other dominant-recessive battles and even influenced by conditions in-utero.
This “delayed” toolkit finishing appears to determine right- or left-handedness. Even after receiving the D-gene (for “dextra” or right) from both parents, there’s a chance the new toolkit will be left-hand dominant. These not-quite-Mendelian-rules explain small differences even between maternal or “identical” twins. No two toolkits are ever truly identical.
In the past, misguided and myopically self-absorbed individuals deigned to declare some toolkits “worthy of perpetuation,” while others were judged “trash.” That was called “eugenics.” The Oxford Dictionary explains that eugenics “was increasingly discredited as unscientific during the 20th century.”
Over time, science has produced increasing evidence that rare toolkits, even some once perceived as “flawed,” are not only valuable, but potentially vital to human survival.
Certain rare genetic tools allow perception of time, space, numbers, colors and complex patterns in unique ways, sometimes known as “autism.” Cambridge University’s Simon Baron-Cohen, author of “The Pattern Seekers: How Autism Drives Human Invention,” makes the case that the same genes that give rise to autism have been crucial to humanity’s propensity to invent and innovate.
With every conception, a rare and singular toolkit appears on earth. Despite our ignorance back in 1973, we now know every single one of these toolkits is valuable, none are “trash,” and some may contain the very tools needed to secure humanity’s future.
New human life may appear naked and vulnerable. But look inside the toolkit at the array of powerful defenses, weapons and survival tools, and you realize humans start life “packing.”
Trent Clark was a student instructor in genetics at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho). He has since done graduate work in environmental risk at Harvard and tropical ecology in Costa Rica.