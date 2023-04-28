I recently had a discussion with Jim Anglesey about the City of Pocatello Comprehensive Plan 2040. I feel the plan is missing one key component. Code enforcement is not part of the plan as I see it and it is crucial in the long term. The City of Pocatello over the years has not had the backbone to stand behind good enforcement. We now have two code enforcement officers as compared to up to eight in the past. I have had several code enforcement issues over twenty years and the City has not addressed them well at all. It always appears those who refuse to follow City code are never held accountable we are left to pick up the pieces. I know for a fact that many offenders who refuse abide by the code have been abusive to code enforcement officers and the City has never backed them up. They appear to have the upper hand. This leaves those of us who do keep our properties up to code are left with blight right next door and we can not do anything about it. It is a given that our community is full of on-going blight and those who visit Pocatello can see it in full view. If the City's Comprehensive Plan 2040 does not address good code enforcement, this problem will never go away.

