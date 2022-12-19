House fire

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots after a fire caused extensive damage to a home in Inkom on Saturday.

 Inkom Fire Department Photo

INKOM — A local member of the firefighting community lost his home to a fire Saturday afternoon.

Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the Rapid Creek Road home of Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner around noon Saturday for the report of a residence on fire, Inkom Fire Public Information Officer Dean Hazen told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.

