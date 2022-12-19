INKOM — A local member of the firefighting community lost his home to a fire Saturday afternoon.
Four engines and firefighters from the Inkom and McCammon Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the Rapid Creek Road home of Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner around noon Saturday for the report of a residence on fire, Inkom Fire Public Information Officer Dean Hazen told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
The back of the residence was fully engulfed when the first engine from Inkom arrived and was already spreading into the attic space of the home, according to a Sunday news release from the Inkom Fire Department. Ketner, his wife and two children living at the home were not present when the blaze erupted.
Firefighters were able to knock down the active fire in about 30 minutes and remained on scene putting out hot spots until approximately 5:30 pm.
The initial investigation indicates the fire originated from a power strip used for heat lamps and a heated water bowl for a chicken coop and a family dog located behind the home.
Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze, including the chickens and the dog, Hazen said.
Hazen said Ketner is meeting with his insurance adjusters on Monday evening, but the home is likely considered a total loss.
“There is some salvageable contents in the lowest floor and garage, but the main living space and attic was totally destroyed,” Hazen said.
Ketner told the Journal Monday afternoon that he would like to remind local residents to be cautious and to check their electrical connections before leaving the home for any extended period of time. The incident goes to show that a fire could affect anyone, including the fire chief, and could seemingly happen at any time.
The local community has gone above and beyond to take care of Ketner and his family during this time of uncertainty. Ketner and his family are staying at a bed and breakfast temporarily throughout the holiday season while they work to find permanent housing, Hazen said.
“A local church and the American Red Cross have been handling some of their immediate needs,” Hazen said. “They have a Christmas tree and some of the presents have been replaced. The community has stepped in and has done a great job donating some food and clothing, too.”
Hazen said those who are interested in assisting the Ketner family with monetary donations can do so at any Ireland Bank branch by referencing “Ketner Family Fundraiser.” If a local Ireland Bank location is not available donations can be mailed to Ireland Bank, 110 Highway 30 East, Inkom, Idaho, 83245.
Ketner said the support his family has received in such a quick manner has been nothing short of amazing.
“Everybody has gone above and beyond for us and we can’t thank them enough,” Ketner said. “We want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has lended a helping hand.”
