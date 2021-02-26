The community is rallying around the family of a Preston man killed in an avalanche in Bear Lake County on Feb. 20.
Allen Foss, 48, died in the incident that took place on Sherman Peak.
A GoFundMe account, available at www.gofundme.com/f/the-foss-family, has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses. As of Friday afternoon, nearly 200 people had donated a combined $16,605 to the cause, surpassing the $15,000 goal.
One donor on the fundraiser site recalled Foss helping him in the mid ‘90s while he was snowmobiling down a “nasty very steep canyon.” He was unable to climb back up a hill and decided to go down in hopes of getting to the road at the bottom.
The donor says Foss saw him go over the edge and came to see if he needed help.
“We stomped trails on the side hill moved the sleds 20 feet then stomped some more, another 20 feet. It took us about 6 hours to go about a mile that night,” the donor posted on the site. “We finally got to the bottom, worn out, around 10 PM just as the search and rescue was heading up to us from the bottom. I have never forgotten his name and was certainly grateful for his help that night. So sorry to hear he has passed, he impacted my life.”
Foss, the proud father of two daughters, enjoyed traveling with his girls, spending time outdoors, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, hunting, playing basketball and staying physically fit, according to his obituary. He worked as a metal fabricator.
Foss was the only person killed in the avalanche on Sherman Peak.
“Foss was riding a snowmobile with two partners when the large avalanche released on the slope above them,” according to a news release from the Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center. “The avalanche caught and buried him under heavy snow in a steep-sided gully. Despite heroic efforts by search and rescue crews and other riders in the area, Foss did not survive.”
Utah Avalanche Center staff visited the scene on Monday.
Their preliminary accident report says a hard slab avalanche was unintentionally triggered by a snowmobiler. The avalanche was 3.5 feet deep, 450 feet wide and traveled 1,000 feet vertically.
While there were no avalanche warnings in effect in Eastern Idaho as of Friday afternoon, officials have urged people to be careful while recreating outdoors and be prepared for emergency situations.
“Heavy snow and drifting last week overloaded an exceptionally weak snowpack on many slopes in the region. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist, and avalanches remain likely in the backcountry,” according to the news release the Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center issued on Wednesday. “If you plan to recreate in the backcountry, the Utah Avalanche Center recommends using extreme caution, do not go alone, and carry emergency/rescue equipment including avalanche beacons. Avoid and stay out from under steep slopes.”