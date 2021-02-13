AMERICAN FALLS — After his family lost nearly all of their possessions in a house fire on Tuesday night, American Falls resident Ramiro Mendez has been asking himself, “What did I do to deserve this?”
But, surprisingly, it’s not the house fire he’s referring to. It’s the many community members who have rallied around him, his wife, Jacky Mendez, and their five children in its wake.
People have donated clothing, furniture and toiletries. Some have checked in on the family and others have offered them a place to stay.
A friend also set up a GoFundMe campaign, which can be located at bit.ly/3pjU8RM, to help the family. As of Friday afternoon, people had donated $3,200 of the $6,000 goal.
Ramiro is grateful for the many kindnesses they’ve received from not only family members and friends, but also strangers.
“Everyone’s been super great to us,” Ramiro said, adding that going through this difficult time has made him more aware of the wonderful community he lives in.
No one was injured in the fire that occurred on the 400 block of Highland Street on Tuesday night, but Ramiro said one of their dogs, a Shitzu and Chihuahua mix named Colossus, disappeared during the incident. He’s asking anyone who sees the animal to contact him at 208-252-4151.
American Falls Fire Chief Jason McLean said a faulty furnace caused the fire that heavily damaged the interior of the home that’s considered a total loss.
The Mendezes were at the house, which they were renting, when the fire started.
Jacky turned on the heater while heading to bed and the fire started just a minute or two later, Ramiro said.
He tried to throw some nearby baking soda on the flames but they were already spreading to the vents, and the couple decided it was time to get out.
Jacky got the kids and the keys to the car and then called 911, while Ramiro let their two dogs out and switched off the home’s electrical breakers.
Local police, medical personnel and firefighters all responded to the scene, as well as some community members who came to comfort the family.
Ramiro said he appreciated everything the emergency responders and others did to help.
“I really want to thank the community and thank the local law enforcement and firefighters,” he said, adding that the latter tried to salvage everything they could.
Ramiro said it was difficult to watch their memories, their clothes and their kids’ toys go up in flames, but someone at the scene reminded him they that were lucky to get out with what matters most.
“It sucks that we lost our home, but it was a wake-up call to myself and my wife,” Ramiro said. “Life is bigger than just some possessions. As long as you have your health and your family, it’s great.”
The Mendezes were able to pull a few clothes and some electronics, which they still need to test, from the home the next day. But Ramiro said they lost the vast majority of their things, including all of the equipment for his wife’s cooking business, Jacky’s Sweet Treats.
“We’re taking it a day at a time right now,” Ramiro said.
The Mendezes were able to stay with family members for a few days, but were getting ready to move into an apartment — once again people helped them out by rushing the application process — over the weekend.
While the family’s been through a lot, Ramiro said they’re able to keep smiling because of everything they still have and the many blessings they’ve received in recent days. He hopes to be able to pay those kindnesses forward in the future.
“We just want to let everyone know we’re really grateful for everything they’ve done,” Ramiro said.