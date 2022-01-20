Blackfoot Police officers and local residents worked hard to rescue a horse that was found to be down in a frozen field Wednesday, but after all the effort of pulling the horse to a better location in the pasture and removing her shoes, the horse was able to get up on her own power and seemed fine.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF ESSIE MALDONADO OBORN
BLACKFOOT — The Life in Blackfoot Facebook page was buzzing Wednesday with the word of an effort to rescue a horse that was down after apparently falling on ice in a field near Stalker Elementary on Lansing St.
According to Mike Oborn, who lives next to the property where the horse was down and has a pasture of his own next to it, the effort was started with a call that was received by Animal Control. It resulted in Blackfoot Police officers responding along with concerned residents stopping by to help.
In the end, the animal -- a half-draft horse -- was able to get up on her own power, even though she was cold and weak.
People started making phone calls trying to get the horse's owners, then animal control got several police officers involved, Oborn said.
"No one saw when the horse went down," he added. "With melting ice and snow the last few days it made it very slick. It's a skating rink out there."
One factor in the horse falling was the fact she had shoes on her hooves on the slick ground. Oborn said they worked on trying to get the shoes off and the horse up, and he didn't know how long the horse was down but she had apparently been there for a while.
They got the shoes off, tried pulling the horse to a better location by hooking a strap to an ATV, and she finally had enough energy to get herself up.
"It was even slick for us to stand out there," Oborn said. "We tried pulling her up several times, she was very weak and cold, her body heat melted the ice and made it even more slick. All of a sudden she got up. She's been up ever since, she started eating and seems to be just fine."
Up to a dozen people were out there helping at one point in time, he added.
Oborn said he and his wife moved back to Blackfoot three years ago from Colorado, and the outpouring of concern from the community for the horse was one of the reasons why they moved here.
"We loved the community, the positives that we've seen with it," he added. "This is a part of that."