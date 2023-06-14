"Miss Mae"

 Photo courtesy of Soda Springs Police Department

SODA SPRINGS — Police are crediting a community effort involving emergency responders, local residents and a bloodhound named "Miss Mae" with finding a missing 8-year-old boy on Wednesday.

The local boy, who has autism, was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. in the North Main Street area of Soda Springs, police said.

