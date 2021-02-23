Bannock County, Idaho is providing notice of Second Amendment Resolution.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Commissioners of Bannock County signed resolution 2021-19 Declaring Bannock County to be a Protected Second Amendment County. This declaration serves to protect the citizens of Bannock County from confiscation of firearms, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories, except those used in the commission of a felony or those that are in possession of a convicted felon as defined by Idaho laws.
Additionally, the Commissioners recognize and support the discretion of the Bannock County Sheriff to refuse to enforce any Federal mandates that infringe on the Second Amendment rights of Bannock County citizens.
The Second Amendment Resolution is attached to this article.