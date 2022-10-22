Bob Devine

The comedy movie "Spin Me Round" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When the manager of an American chain restaurant is selected to attend a special training program in Italy, her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different — and possibly more dangerous — than the exotic getaways she imagines. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/spin.

It's a free movie night Tuesday with "Jerry Maguire" showing in the Bengal Theater, starring Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. with Rene Zellweger in a story about sports agent Jerry Maguire who, in a crisis of conscience, pens a heartfelt company-wide memo that promptly gets him fired. Jerry starts his own sports management firm representing football player Rod Tidwell and a single mother joins him as his sole employee as they try to build a successful enterprise. This event is hosted by the ISU College of Business. All are welcome to attend.

