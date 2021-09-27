Yes, indeed, we have a lot to do in our beloved country, city, and state to arrive back at a time when we were more overall true to who we truly are or were meant to be as a nation. We have a lot of amends to make, in part for getting too filled with bravado that we failed to even learn about other cultures and religions and to respect and honor their traditions. Thus, despite our good intentions, we have made serious mistakes in our cultural understanding of reality.
I often find myself thinking that because we were such important help to our Allied partners in World War II--as pointed out by Studs Terkel in his book, "The Good War"--it went to our heads, as did our affluence. Even Eisenhower--one of our noted generals in that war--pointed this out during his tenure as our 34th president: "Beware of the military-industrial complex!"
These are the two giants--the military and corporations--which, I would suggest, have gained too much power and have helped to bring us to this time in our history when we definitely need to be "woke," as the current saying goes. But this "wokeness" of which I'm speaking, needs to be a lot more far-reaching than what is currently understood.
Yes, it is far past time to be more aware of how native tribes have too often been treated poorly in this "home of the brave" (as well as indigeous peoples in many other parts of the world); how Africans were used as slaves, thanks to the darker color of their skins, perhaps even more severely in this land of the "home of the free" than elsewhere in various parts of the world; how women have been demeaned and abused in this country where the phrase "all men are created equal" became too specific to men rather than used as a generic word for all humans (as it most surely meant in those days).
For surely that is exactly where we are these days--far short of a Civil War, we pray--but with a baseline that is in serious need of correction. Now is a grave time of reclaiming better truth, well within the solid rock base that our founding fathers (and their wives and mothers behind the scenes) put into words nearly 250 years ago last week when the Constitution was signed in 1787.
Things have radically changed since those years in so many ways. So our challenge is to rediscover how and where the truth really lies. Rather than pointing fingers at the Other; raising our voices (or worse, guns) at those we disagree with, or even belittling those we find so disappointing, we can reclaim our country at its roots and see anew the "Common Good" for all. Even though it is so dispiriting at times to see to what heights of falsity we have come to believe on various issues, with God's help--and our Founding Fathers were wise enough to know that God was indeed in the picture behind the scenes--we can, with the help of all of the world's religions, as well as secular humanism, reclaim our solid ground and "come round right".
Jane Vitale,
Pocatello