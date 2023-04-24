I am talking about Senator Jim Risch. It seems all he can accomplish is trying to undo what president Biden is doing. That is certainly counterproductive.
The Biden administration is holding a hearing session to learn more about the possibility of taking out the four dams on the lower Snake River. If you don't know the importance of removing those dams, please do some research.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has had the most involvement in salmon and steelhead recovery. For over 30 years NOAA submitted their biological opinion every 5 years and Judges Marsh, Reddon and Simon, have never found the Biological Opinions viable solutions for the salmon recovery. That fight is over. In a groundbreaking report last fall, NOAA specifically identified lower Snake River dam removal as an urgently needed “centerpiece action” to protect and restore endangered salmon and that is of significant importance as it relates to the removal of the four dams on the lower Snake River.
The following have called for the removal of the four dams on the lower snake river as well.
Northwest Native American tribes who were given treaties have called for the dams to be removed in the next three to five years. President Biden understands this obligation and is currently involved in the discussion to breach the four dams.
The American Fisheries Society Governing Board issued a policy statement last month calling for breaching the lower Snake River dams to “safeguard” Snake River basin salmon and steelhead from going extinct. This is an organization of 1,800 fish biologist worldwide.
The ORCA Society-watch Dammed to Extinction on YouTube about Orca Whales
Trout Unlimited-Started Ambassador Program
Idaho Rivers United-filed first lawsuits against NOAA BiOp in late 1990’s.
Save Our Wild Salmon-have tremendous information available to everyone about salmon.
Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Washington Governor Insley-on board with concerns that are being addressed.
Patty Murry- on board with concerns that are being addressed.
Congressman Simpson (R)-has put together a great place to start as salmon recovery becomes central to the Northwest states.
Two things about this that Jim ignored, are the science and fish biology recommendations and it is unquestionable. He really should listen to Noah and their strong recommendation especially.
What does Jim do? He and Kathy McMorris Rogers are championing a bill to protect the dams On the lower Snake River. That is the last thing we need in Idaho. We have the best spawning grounds in the lower 48 States and If the dams are removed more fish get here, we will see a rapid recovery of salmon.
Jim we should honor tribal treaties to northwest American tribes as Biden is doing and you need to understand that the orca whales are starving to death because they do not have enough salmon to eat.
How about this time you support the Biden administration, represent the people of Idaho, and do something meaningful for the salmon that spawn in our crystal clear rivers, streams, and lakes
