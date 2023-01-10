Opinions by two ISJ columnists (12-11-22) are strictly opinions, nothing more, and in this situation, are riddled with comments which are certainly misleading/deceitful to say the very least. One of them refers to “keeping a curated list from 50 or so conservative websites, avoiding the fake leftist news and says that he truly believes Trump won the 2020 election and that America was robbed of a Trump second term and putting America first! That right there says it “all in a nutshell”! The only entity on the planet that Trump puts first is Trump! Period! This columnist then launches into a tirade about all the corruption and ballot stuffing by democrats that allowed Biden to become president. What follows from his faulty reasoning is that, apparently, all of the judges, minus one, were corrupt because they ruled against 61 of the 62 frivolous lawsuits relating to the 2020 election filed by Trump and his fascist mafia. This columnist made one comment worthy of praise; we do need to get corporate America out of politics. A good starting place would be overturning the SCOTUS decision on “Citizens United vs. Federal Elections Commission”. The second columnist refers to democrat’s lies, corruption, deception and the “left’s passion for power”. You can’t get any further from the truth than this. Which party, by far, has the most state and federal legal action pending against its members? It’s NOT the democrats! Evidence clearly shows the real passion for power and absolute control of the government is now one of the building blocks of the republican party. Consider the gerrymandering by republicans in many states to order to channel the vote to go the way they want and by their many attempts to get as many republicans in state offices as possible and giving them the power to decide what honest and fraud free votes will be allowed to be counted! This columnist then launches into a diatribe about the vast amount of corruption by democrats, the Justice Department and intelligence agencies. The above agencies have a long history of honesty and integrity which continues to this day, but what follows from his twisted reasoning is that they apparently are corrupt and dishonest because they have chosen to honor their oath, uphold the law and The U.S. Constitution; something completely alien and unthinkable to the majority of republicans and especially Trump! It would take several pages to address all of their misleading and convoluted rhetoric but it’s “crystal clear”, a high percentage of those in the republican party have strong fealty for, and worship, Trump and have made lies, corruption and hypocrisy the new cornerstone of the republican party!
Steve Bevan,
