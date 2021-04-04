POCATELLO — A boat was among the casualties in a multi-vehicle crash on the city's west side early Sunday morning.
The 12:05 a.m. collision between a Dodge pickup truck and Chevrolet sedan occurred on Pole Line Road between Dogwood and Cypress streets.
While the sedan came to rest in the middle of Pole Line, the Dodge careened off the road and into the back lot of the Marine Pro boat dealership, where the pickup crashed into a boat on a trailer. The boat and trailer were then pushed by the impact through a fence on the Marine Pro property.
Both the sedan and pickup suffered heavy damage in the wreck and the boat sustained damage as well.
No one was injured during the crash but Pole Line Road has been temporarily shut down between Dogwood and Cypress while tow crews remove the car and pickup from the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.