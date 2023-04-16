Pocatello crash

The fire truck involved in a collision with an SUV on Sunday afternoon on Pocatello's north side. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Multiple people were injured Sunday afternoon when a fire truck collided with an SUV on Pocatello's north side.

The Pocatello Fire Department fire engine was reportedly heading to a controlled burn that needed to be extinguished when it collided with the SUV at the intersection of Berryman Drive and Pole Line Road around 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.