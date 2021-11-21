POCATELLO — A Sunday afternoon crash involving a Salt Lake Express bus left the bus driver injured and shut down an Interstate 15 exit and Old Highway 91 just south of the city for over two hours.
The 1 p.m. collision between the Salt Lake Express bus driven by a 33-year-old man from Hurricane, Utah, and a Dodge Ram flatbed truck driven by a 52-year-old man from Pocatello occurred at Old Highway 91 and the Interstate 15 southbound exit near Century High School, authorities said.
State police said the wreck happened when the driver of the Salt Lake Express bus with approximately 25 people on board was headed southbound on Old Highway 91, failed to yield at a stop sign when attempting to make a left turn at the exit, and collided with the Dodge Ram.
The only person taken to the hospital as a result of the crash was the driver of the Salt Lake Express bus. He was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. His name and an update on his condition were not immediately available.
Story continues below video
The name of the Dodge Ram's driver also hasn't been released.
The collision resulted in the closure of Old Highway 91 and the Interstate 15 southbound exit near Century High School until around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
