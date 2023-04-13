FIRTH — Collet’s Pub, formerly known as Collet’s Bar, came under new ownership just shy of a year ago after Holly and Brian Johnson purchased the business.
The bar has been in operation since 1930 and went through multiple generations of the Collet family before it shut down for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new owners reopened the pub in September2022.
“We grew up with Collet’s and we’ve lived here all of our lives,” Holly said. “When the opportunity came, we were just so excited to see (Collet’s) open again.”
When the Johnsons bought the building it was very damaged, but they’ve brought it back to life with some cleaning and structural repairs.
“Our initial thought was to save the building,” Holly said. “It was built in 1918. The building was in such disrepair and we had to get a new roof on it immediately to preserve it. Getting Collet’s back open was like the icing on the cake; to see that go on and not lose that history is great.”
Before the building was bought by the Collet family, it had been used as a dance hall, a bowling alley, a movie theater, and a roller skating rink. Holly mentioned a story one of the Firth locals shared whose mother played piano for silent movies shown in the building.
The Johnson family has thrown their own twist on the menu by steering away from the bar aspect and becoming more of a restaurant known especially for their burgers. They’re also open early in the mornings for breakfast sandwiches and coffee.
However, on Friday and Saturday nights after 9 p.m., the spot goes back to its roots of being a bar with pool, darts and occasionally karaoke.
“We’re the only drinking establishment between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot,” Holly said. “We do karaoke twice a month and we have an occasional live band come to play.”
Holly said that her favorite part of reopening Collet’s is hearing the nostalgic stories from her customers.
“People come in who haven’t been here for 20 or 30 years and they’re just so excited that it’s still open,” Holly said. “We didn’t really change the look of Collet’s at all. We cleaned a lot, and we redid the floors, but we kept the look as close to the same as we could.”
This history of the building lives on through sketches of customers in the bar etched on the ceiling from the previous owner. Holly said she was “happy that we were able to leave that,” despite the damage the building had undergone.
Cory Crooks, the manager at Collet’s, was happy to become a part of the Collet’s team by following the footsteps of her grandmother who tended the bar there in the late ‘80s.
“It’s been really amazing to see the community come in,” Crooks said. “It’s a place for the community to come together and for people to be able to come to have a meal with their family. (Some families) come in and play pool with their kids. It’s nice that (the community can have) that camaraderie and not have to go all the way to Idaho Falls or Pocatello to do something.”
Crooks elaborated on the subtle changes the Johnsons’ made to Collet’s.
“We have people coming from all over because they have some sort of history with (Collet’s),” Crooks said. “Hearing the stories that people bring in and seeing what Holly and Brian have done by trying to keep a little bit of that history but still bringing their own flare to it is nice and it’s welcoming.”
Holly expressed her appreciation for the community.
“Our community and the city have been so welcoming and so helpful,” Holly said. “I just can’t even thank them enough. The hardest thing has been the amount of work we have had to put into (Collet’s), but the community has been really helpful.”
Holly wants to give a huge shoutout to some of the Collet’s partners and friends, including Shuryce Prestwich as well as Brett and Jeniece Olive.
Collet’s Restaurant and Pub is located at 132 Main St. in Firth. They are open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. To learn more about Collet’s, visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089120234796.
