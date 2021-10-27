In a 1/10/21 Idaho State Journal article page B3 Clayton Armstrong expressed his opposition to some of the difficult decisions the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 Board made. Armstrong is now seeking to become a Board Member from Zone 2; he stated the following in the article about the School District’s upcoming March 2021 mill levy election: “In addition, thousands of others and myself will encourage all patrons to vote NO on the mill levy.” He further stated: “The mill levy does not pay for teachers and employee salaries.”
The March levy election has been a long running levy that helps support the district’s General Fund, where 88% goes to staff salaries and benefits. The levy helped pay Mr. Armstrong salary while he was employed by the district. As an ultimatum in the article, Mr. Armstrong stated: “if the (school board) members would resign, as they should, then thousands of people myself included would vote to support the mill levy and encourage others to do the same.” If the levy had failed the School District would had no choice but to drastically reduce staff and programs which would have had a lasting harmful effect on our students’ education.
Never in the history of the School District has there been a school board member candidate who has stated they would vote NO on a levy so critical to the support of educational programs for our students unless his/her demands were met. Any school board candidate or member who puts their desires above our children’s educational needs is not a fit choice to serve. In the same article Mr. Armstrong mislead readers on the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations for schooling during the Covid Pandemic. One must wonder what Mr. Armstrong’s hidden agenda is in running for the school board, and what axe he wants to grind.
Heather Clarke is the other candidate seeking to become the School Board Member from Zone 2. Her agenda includes working together to
bridge the perceived disconnect between the district’s various stakeholders, and to assure that all students have a place where they feel welcome, safe, recognized, and ultimately, a place where they can develop their individual passion for learning so each receives a quality education. I am voting for Heather Clarke and encourage others to do the same.