POCATELLO — Two days of pomp and circumstance wrapped up what will likely be one of the most wild rides for the 2021 Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 graduating class, who overcame so much in a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameras flashed, tassels flipped and caps were thrust into the air when nearly 1,000 students graduated from the four Gate City high schools on Wednesday and Thursday during ceremonies attended by family, friends and well-wishers.
New Horizon High School students graduated during a ceremony at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre in Pocatello on Wednesday and students at Highland, Pocatello and Century high schools graduated during individual ceremonies at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena on Thursday.
Notwithstanding a year that required students to adjust to a hybrid learning model as well as shortened or rescheduled extracurricular activities, many of the students who graduated this week had to overcome obstacles typical to the teenage high school experience.
Hunter Huelsman, an 18-year-old Highland High School graduate, finally hit a growth spurt and was looking forward to his senior year as a receiver on the football team only to break his foot during open gym for basketball and miss out on more than half the season.
“I went up for a layup and landed on a ball on my way back down and broke my foot,” Huelsman said. “I was only able to play four football games because of it. I had been on the smaller side for the first three years and finally grew a bunch so it was very tough missing out on the rest of the year, for sure.”
Though his season was cut short, Huelsman said the first game of the season when Highland beat the Thunder Ridge Titans on the road 38-12 was a night he’ll never forget. Huelsman went for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns on just three catches that night.
“That was the best feeling of the year, honestly,” Huelsman said.
Huelsman, who thanked his parents and coaches for their support along the way to graduation, is heading to Idaho State University with an academic scholarship where he plans to study something in the medical field.
Losing his best friend, Kade Cooper, who died by suicide in January, was the most difficult obstacle 17-year-old Pocatello High School graduate Trevor Cranor had to overcome, he said.
“It was so rough trying to finish out this year,” Cranor said. “I’ve known Kade since third grade but we really started hanging out in eighth grade. Both of us we’re really struggling this year being at home so much and only going to school two days a week, that was so hard.”
Cranor said that after the second trimester was over he sat down and remembered a conversation he and Kade had about getting back on track and making sure they both graduated. Cranor, who during the ceremony sat near an empty chair erected to honor Kade and the other high school students who were unable to graduate, said realizing the goal of that conversation and graduating was the most rewarding part of his year.
“The biggest reason why I graduated was I really didn’t want to let Kade down,” Cranor said.
A career as a firefighter is on the horizon for Cranor, he said after thanking his family, friends and Kade’s parents, Katie and Jared Cooper, for all of their support over the last several months.
Kimber Smith, an 18-year-old New Horizon High School graduate never thought she was going to make it through high school.
”Then I came to New Horizon,” she said. “They’re just so supportive and I just appreciate everything that they did for me because honestly I did not fathom graduating.”
She says the school made all the difference.
“Some of us have a hard time with education — sitting down and reading books,” Smith said, adding that’s why New Horizon is so unique.
And now she’s enrolled at Idaho State University for spring 2022. She plans to go into childhood and family counseling.
”I definitely want to care for families that are asking for help,” she said.
Kameron Murdock, an 18-year-old Century High School graduate, said the most troublesome part of the 2020-2021 school year was adjusting to staying home for most of the school week.
“Being trapped in the house all the time was definitely the hardest part of the year,” he said.
Murdock played left-wing for the Century soccer team. Conversely, the day he announced he was accepting a scholarship to play soccer at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, was far and away the most exciting day of the year, he said.
“I just want to make sure my dad and the rest of my family knows how thankful I am for all of their help this year,” Murdock said. “Them being there to support me and help me along the way made all the difference.”