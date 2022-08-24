Helicopter assists firefighters battling the Moyie Fire

A helicopter assists firefighters battling the Moyie Fire southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs.

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Department of Lands

Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area.

The fire started Aug. 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs.