Bikini Baristas Lawsuit Settlement

A barista at a Grab-N-Go Bikini Hut espresso stand holds money as she waves to a customer, Feb. 2, 2010, in Snohomish County, just outside the city limits of Everett, Wash. A legal battle over a dress code for bikini baristas at coffee stands ended Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after Everett, a city north of Seattle, agreed to pay $500,000 to the owner and employees who sued over it six years ago.

 Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A legal battle over a dress code for bikini baristas at coffee stands is ending after a city north of Seattle agreed to pay $500,000 to the owner and employees who sued over it six years ago.

The Everett City Council voted unanimously this week to authorize Mayor Cassie Franklin to sign the settlement agreement with Jovanna Edge and employees, The Daily Herald reported.

