Roger Schei at the podium (copy)

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei addresses the public during a press conference last year.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case.

PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community.

